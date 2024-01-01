Chelsea, Liverpool scouting BVB winger Bynoe-Gittens

Borussia Dortmund attacker Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is being linked with a return to England.

The former Manchester City prospect has Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham following his form this season, says BILD.

This season, the 20 year-old has so far accounted for two goals and one assist in six appearances, including three from the start, in the Bundesliga.

Bynoe-Gitten's contract with the German giants runs until the summer of 2028.

It's been suggested Dortmund would only sell for crazy money next year.