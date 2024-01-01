Tribal Football
Liverpool, Man City alerted as Bayern Munich chief Eberl admits Musiala 'difficulties'
Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl concedes they face a battle to renew the contract of Jamal Musiala.

With Liverpool and Manchester City monitoring developments, talks have stalled between the player and Bayern over the past week.

And Eberl has now conceded: "It is difficult, but not impossible.

"Jamal knows what he has in Bayern. He grew up here, he got his first credits here, and has played himself up to this level here. 

"The dialogue is intensified. Our club is extremely ambitious and Jamal knows it. He wants to win titles."

Musiala's deal with Bayern runs to 2026.

