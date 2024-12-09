Liverpool make opening contract offer to Salah

Liverpool have put in the first foray to try and convince star man Mohamed Salah to remain at the club.

The Egyptian winger wants to leave if he does not get the contract he is seeking.Per The Mail, the Reds have put in an offer to Salah to extend on a deal that expires this summer.

Salah, captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all on the edge of leaving or staying.

Speaking to reporters after Liverpool's win at Southampton, Salah said: “We are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans' hands.”

