IT'S DONE? Ex-Egypt star Farouk declares Salah has agreed new Liverpool contract

Former Egypt international Haytham Farouk has news about a countryman’s contract status.

The veteran has claimed that Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

The Reds have been discussing terms with Salah’s representatives, but nothing is official.

Many fans and pundits had stated that the Reds should give Salah what he is demanding for a new contract.

Farouk wrote on Twitter : "Congratulations on renewing your contract with the number you like and the period you want.

“The Egyptian king rules with his own judgments."

Salah is said to want to stay, which means that if he is offered the terms he seeks, a deal may be done quickly.

