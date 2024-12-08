AGREED? Salah and Liverpool settle on compromise

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have reached a compromise over the striker's new contract.

The Sunday Mirror says after initially demanding a three-year deal, Salah has agreed to a two-year agreement with Liverpool, which have also upped their offer from a one-year contract.

The terms are expected to be similar to Salah's current £400,000-a-week arrangement.

An agreement has now been reached, with the Egyptian set to soon put pen to paper.

The development is a blow for the Saudi Pro League, which will have to wait longer to bring Salah to the competition.

 

