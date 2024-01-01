Osmajic banned for eight games after violent conduct

Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic has received a ban for eight games by the Football Association.
Osmajic got in trouble for biting Blackburn's Owen Beck, who is on loan from Liverpool.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 25-year-old Montenegro international, who admitted to the charge of violent conduct, has also received a fine of £15,000.
The incident followed Beck's sending off the Championship contest between the two teams.
Speaking after that game Blackburn manager John Eustace told BBC Radio Lancashire: "Owen's got a big bite mark on the back of his neck and it's a shame the referee didn't see that."
"We've already indicated to the player what we're doing," said Preston director Peter Ridsdale.
"I want to keep that obviously in-house but you can be assured that that's not something that we condone as a football club and we've taken appropriate action."