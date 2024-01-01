Sunderland consider surprise return for Ajax veteran Henderson

Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson is being linked with a return to England.

The former Liverpool captain has struggled for minutes at Ajax and could be offered a return to former club Sunderland, says The Sun.

Henderson moved to Ajax last season from Al-Ettifaq after failing to settle in Saudi Arabia.

With Sunderland top of the table in the Championship, Henderson's return could be the promotion boost the Black Cats need.

The 34 year-old could sign for Sunderland in January in an initial loan deal.