Newcastle chairman makes Alexander Isak transfer decision amid Liverpool links

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has demanded that the club keep 'favourite player' Alexander Isak as Liverpool prepare a summer move.

According to the Daily Mail, Al-Rumayyan, who is also the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has ‘demanded’ the club do everything they can to keep the 25-year-old at St James’ Park beyond the summer transfer window.

Isak scored Newcastle’s second goal in their 2-1 Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool, helping end the club’s remarkable 70-year trophy drought.

Arne Slot’s side are said to be interested in the Sweden international but will face fierce competition from Arsenal in the race for his signature.

The striker is on track for the most prolific season of his career, two goals off his total for the entirety of last season, bagging 23 and providing five assists in his 33 games across all competitions.

Newcastle remain in contention for Champions League qualification once the season ends, sitting two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

Isak is currently with the Sweden national team as they prepare for their friendlies against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

