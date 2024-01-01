Tribal Football
Liverpool legend Hansen discharged from hospital
Liverpool great Alan Hansen has been discharged from hospital.

The former Liverpool and Scotland captain was admitted to hospital on June 9 with a "serious illness".

Hansen, 69, is at home to complete his recovery.

"Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support,” a statement from the family read.

“It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.

“We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery.”

