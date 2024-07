SPAL name Dossena as new coach

Former Liverpool and Napoli defender Andrea Dossena has been named new coach of SPAL.

The Serie C club has confirmed the appointment today.

Dossena joins from Pro Vercelli, where he was head coach for a single season.

From 2021 to 2022 he was in charge of Ravenna, before the following season he was coach of Renate until 2023.

Now Dossena has a contract with SPAL until the summer of 2026.