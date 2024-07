Chelsea slap huge price-tag on Colwill

Chelsea are demanding huge money to sell Levi Colwill this summer.

The young defender is attracting interest from home and abroad this summer.

Bayern Munich are keen, while Colwill has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Athletic says while reluctant to part with Colwill, Chelsea will sell at a starting price of £100m.

The Blues do need a big sale this summer to ease FFP pressure as they seek to work the market themselves.