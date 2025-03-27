Liverpool legend Fowler already planning "extra special" title celebrations

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is confident this season's Premier League title celebrations will be something to remember.

The Reds are now regarded as champions-elect sitting 12 points ahead of second-place Arsenal.

Fowler told the Mirror, “There is mega-disappointment because Liverpool got to a final and lost,” he said. .“But if you sat any Liverpool fan down at the start of the season said: ‘Look, you'll do well in the Champions League and then you get to a final, but you're going to win the Premier League. Would you take it?’

“And I think the obvious answer is yes - you want to win the Premier League because a lot of the fans missed the last time we did one, obviously because it was covid and no fans were in the stadium, so I think this one will be extra special.

“I think the specialness of this will probably override anything that has been negative during the season. There's obviously major, major disappointment, but I think the big picture is that they're still in a healthy and in a very, very good place.

“If Liverpool were three points clear or five points clear I'd probably be maybe a little bit wary or a little bit worried. But they are in such a healthy position now with the 12 points clear with nine games to go. Liverpool in theory need to lose maybe five games, something they've not done for two years. It's going to be a tall order for anyone to sort of catch them.”