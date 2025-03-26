Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Sporting CP and Gyokeres reach agreement over summer exit fee
Zimbabwe coach Nees takes a dig at the Super Eagles
Amad drops exciting Man Utd injury return hint as Amorim braces for huge boost

How Liverpool can still make £5M from Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid

Zack Oaten
How Liverpool can still make £5M from Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid
How Liverpool can still make £5M from Alexander-Arnold's move to Real MadridAction Plus
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to move to Real Madrid this summer in a free deal that could still make the club seven figures.

In what is a devastating deal for Liverpool fans, Alexander-Arnold is set for what may be the biggest move of the summer. The right-back is out of contract in the summer, allowing him to leave on a free at the end of June but new rules introduced by FIFA in 2024 could help ease the pain as Madrid may cough up a small fee. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

FIFA altered its transfer rules to account for the summer tournament in the United States which allows Club World Cup participants such as Madrid to agree to an “exceptional” transfer window for the tournament, allowing players to join competing clubs in time for the tournament. 

The Sun reports Madrid will need to part with around £5m to steal away the 26-year-old in time for the tournament which the club have won five times in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022. If Liverpool had sorted the contract situation out sooner than the club may have gotten close to £100M for the defender, but £5M is better than nothing heading into the summer window which should be very busy for the current league leaders. 

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupAlexander-Arnold TrentReal MadridLiverpoolPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave Liverpool was based on Klopp's shock departure
Liverpool spending power hit hard by Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid decision
Ex-Liverpool striker Owen happy to "chat" with Alexander-Arnold about Real Madrid move