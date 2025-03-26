How Liverpool can still make £5M from Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to move to Real Madrid this summer in a free deal that could still make the club seven figures.

In what is a devastating deal for Liverpool fans, Alexander-Arnold is set for what may be the biggest move of the summer. The right-back is out of contract in the summer, allowing him to leave on a free at the end of June but new rules introduced by FIFA in 2024 could help ease the pain as Madrid may cough up a small fee.

FIFA altered its transfer rules to account for the summer tournament in the United States which allows Club World Cup participants such as Madrid to agree to an “exceptional” transfer window for the tournament, allowing players to join competing clubs in time for the tournament.

The Sun reports Madrid will need to part with around £5m to steal away the 26-year-old in time for the tournament which the club have won five times in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022. If Liverpool had sorted the contract situation out sooner than the club may have gotten close to £100M for the defender, but £5M is better than nothing heading into the summer window which should be very busy for the current league leaders.