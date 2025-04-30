Agbonlahor slams Arsenal fans for PSG defeat: You were embarrassing, horrendous!

Former Aston Villa captain Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Arsenal's home support after their defeat to PSG.

PSG took the sting out of the Emirates stadium atmosphere with an early fourth minute goal from Ousmane Dembele. PSG went onto to control possession and win the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal 1-0.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT this morning: "Arsenal fans...come on.

"You've got your manager giving this big speech, Arsenal fans turn up, the tifo...I don't know what that was.

"That was horrendous. It was like my seven-year-old had done it at school for a project and brought it to the stadium and asked if they could hang it up.

"It was embarrassing. They were quiet. I was sat watching it like come on, this is the semi-final of the Champions League.

"Look at what Liverpool have done at Anfield, what Aston Villa have done against PSG. Do they need a man with a speaker behind the goal saying: 'Sing, sing, sing'?"