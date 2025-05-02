Arsenal's Arteta on title race: I will congratulate Liverpool, they are deserved champions

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media as he prepares to take on Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

After a disappointing 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Arteta’s side will likely rotate this weekend now that the title race is over and a spot in Europe’s top competition is secured. However, they cannot take their foot off the pedal against the Cherries who beat them 2-0 last time the two sides met.

Could Havertz return?

Arteta first spoke on Riccardo Calafiori, Jorginho and Kai Havertz and if they could return this weekend.

"I will assess how the squad is tomorrow and see who I have available to start and as subs.”

On Jorginho: "Thankfully he is fine and recovering well. Hopefully if things go well in the next week or so he will integrate into the team for the last few games."

On Havertz: "I think so (could return before end of season). If everything goes the way it is at the moment then he will have a chance."

Liverpool's title win hurt Arteta

He next revealed that Liverpool winning the title with a 5-1 victory over Tottenham was tough to take but there is still so much to play for.

"Big time. In my tummy. But I understand that it is a team that have been a lot more consistent.

"It is not that simplistic (that it was meant to be Arsenal's year).

"We have so much to play for still in Champions League and Premier League and our focus is there.

"At the end of the season we have many weeks to reflect."

Supercomputer predictions do not matter

The Spanish head coach was next faced with a question on calculations by Opta's Supercomputer, which gives Arsenal a 99.6% chance of a top five Premier League finish.

"The message is very clear. We have to earn the right to win the game tomorrow and be better than Bournemouth.

"The only thing we can control is our performances and emotional state. We haven’t achieved what we wanted.

"I will use this (time) to congratulate Liverpool with the manner they have done it. They have shown consistency and they deserved to win it.

"As a club in the last 10, 15 years, they have been there competing and winning those big trophies. They did it because they did a lot of things very well so they are deserved champions."

Arsenal squad must forget about PSG clash for now

Finally, the PSG game is less than a week away and Arteta was asked how he is trying to stop his players from thinking of such a huge game as they work towards the Bournemouth clash.

“I will discuss that. Because the only thing we can control is our performances, our emotional state and how well we are performing. We know how important it is still, a lot of the things that we have to do in the Premier League, even though we haven't achieved what we wanted.

“I take the opportunity as well to congratulate Liverpool and what they've done in the manner that they've done, how consistent they've been. And I think they fully deserve to win it. They were the better team, they had so many attributes, they had consistently their squad available. And we're going to try again. But up to that moment next season, now we're going to have to finish the season very strong.”