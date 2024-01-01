Liverpool launching move for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Liverpool are launching a move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

O Jogo says Liverpool are intensifying their interest in the 26-year-old.

Gyökeres has a buy-out clause of €100m, but the English giants believe they can sign him for €70m.

Darwin Núñez, 25, joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for €75m plus €25m in bonuses.

However, the Uruguayan has struggled to live up to his price-tag. As such, Liverpool wants to bring in a new central striker and is focusing on Gyökeres.