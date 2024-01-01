Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP

Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CPAction Plus
Premier League runners up Arsenal have agreed an £86million deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The Gunners, who lacked fire power up front last term, may be ready to go all out to win the title this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Portuguese outlets on Wednesday night, Arsenal have agreed a fee with Sporting CP to secure Gyokeres.

The attacker does want to move from the Portuguese club, despite only signing a year ago.

He wants to play in the Champions League for a top side and aims to win trophies.

Gyokeres may also believe that he is good enough to start regularly for Arsenal.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGyokeres ViktorArsenalSporting LisbonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal ready to splash out big to land Sporting CP striker Gyokeres
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa
Man Utd captain Fernandes full of praise for Prem target Gyokeres