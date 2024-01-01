Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP

Premier League runners up Arsenal have agreed an £86million deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The Gunners, who lacked fire power up front last term, may be ready to go all out to win the title this season.

Per Portuguese outlets on Wednesday night, Arsenal have agreed a fee with Sporting CP to secure Gyokeres.

The attacker does want to move from the Portuguese club, despite only signing a year ago.

He wants to play in the Champions League for a top side and aims to win trophies.

Gyokeres may also believe that he is good enough to start regularly for Arsenal.