Liverpool join Prem rivals for Tromso youngster Hjertö-Dahl

Liverpool are eyeing Tromso youngster Jens Hjertö-Dahl.

HITC says Liverpool is one of several clubs keeping track of Hjertö-Dahl's development.

Aston Villa, Tottenham, Everton, Fulham, Sheffield United and Coventry City are also mentioned as interested parties.

Liverpool have been watching the 18-year-old for over a year.

Bröndby IF have also shown interest.