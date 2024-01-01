Tribal Football
Fulham, Everton battle for Man City outcast Phillips
Everton are hoping to beat Fulham to a midfield signing in the coming weeks.

The Premier League rivals are set to go head to head for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips.

The England midfielder, who struggled on loan at West Ham United during part of last season, is on the market.

Per the Liverpool Echo, the Toffees do have long standing interest in signing Phillips.

Both Everton and Fulham want a midfielder, having lost Amadou Onana and Joao Palhinha respectively.

Fulham boss Marco Silva even admitted this week that his team would sign a Palhinha replacement.

