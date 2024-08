Liverpool due massive fee from Solanke Spurs move

Liverpool will rake in a bumper fee from Tottenham's deal for Dominic Solanke.

Bournemouth sold the striker to Tottenham today for a club record £65m.

However, former club Liverpool will be due a 20 per cent cut of the fee generated, says the Mirror.

As such, a cool £13m is on it's way to Liverpool.

The 26 year-old left Anfield for Dean Court five years ago for £18m.