Liverpool invite Marseille to go higher for Endo

Liverpool could potentially be persuaded to sell Japan midfielder Wataru Endo this summer.

Endo came into the club last summer from the German Bundesliga and immediately impressed.

While fans were not expecting the veteran to immediately adapt to his new surroundings, he may be leaving sooner than expected as well.

Per David Lynch, the Reds may sell the 31-year-old if they get a high enough offer.

They will then look to reinvest that money in the squad by signing a younger midfielder.

Selling Endo would free up funds for new boss Arne Slot to make his mark on the squad.

