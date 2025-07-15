Liverpool immediately reject Bayern Munich's latest €67.5M bid for Luis Diaz

Bayern Munich have submitted an official bid to sign Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, that has instantly been rejected.

Two weeks ago, Bayern director of sport Max Eberl had been informed that the Premier League champions have no intention of selling Diaz and will not enter into discussions for the attacker. Bayern’s bid was rejected and the deal seemed to be off between the two sides.

However, the Bundesliga champions have submitted a proposal worth €67.5M on Tuesday morning according to journalist Fabrizio Romano who reports that the Reds took no time in turning the offer down.

“Liverpool have received €67.5m official bid from FC Bayern for Luis Diaz this week.

“The club has rejected the proposal, it was turned down after #LFC already closed doors to approaches in June as @TheAthleticFC

“Luis Diaz, open to summer exit with both Bayern & Barça keen.”

Liverpool are adamant that the Colombian international is not for sale at any price this summer and their latest rejection is evident of that. It is hard to shy away from the fact that the tragic loss of Diogo Jota will make the club resistant to selling a player in a similar position and manager Arne Slot may be keen to keep his attack together for the foreseeable future.

The Liverpool board have thrown their weight behind Arne Slot after the Dutchman delivered the Premier League title in his first season as he brought in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong. However, despite such expensive incomings, Slot does not want to lose a high quality player such as Diaz ahead of another title race and it looks like the 28 year old it set to stay even if he is open to leaving.