Bayern Munich turn to Leandro Trossard as nightmare window continues

Alex Roberts
Bayern Munich turn to Leandro Trossard as nightmare window continuesAction Plus
Bayern Munich have reportedly turned to Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard as a back up plan should they fail to sign Liverpool's Luis Diaz.

The German giants have had a frustrating summer window so far, missing out on Nico Williams, Jamie Gittens, and Florian Wirtz.

Bayern’s new priority target is Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, although the Premier League champions are understood to be reluctant to let him leave.

According to German publication BILD, Arsenal winger Trossard, 30, has emerged as a back-up option for the Colombian. 

Vincent Kompany’s side are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements following the exits of Mathys Tel and Leroy Sane.

