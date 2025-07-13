Bayern Munich spy bargain basement Trossard chance

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich are ready to make a move for Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard.

Bayern have offered €52m for Luis Díaz, of Liverpool, and have also set a ceiling of €60m internally. Convincing Liverpool to sell will be difficult – the Reds are unlikely to agree to a deal for less than €80m.

As such, the German champions are looking for alternatives. Now Trossard (30) is on the radar, says BILD.

Interestingly, Trossard has been represented by German agent Dirk Hebel since July.

Trossard would also be significantly cheaper than Díaz. The Belgium international's contract only runs until 2026, although Arsenal would like to extend it.

Premier LeagueTrossard LeandroDiaz LuisBayern MunichLiverpoolArsenalBundesligaFootball Transfers
