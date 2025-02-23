Liverpool hero Rosenthal: Nunez will prove himself this season

Liverpool cult hero Ronny Rosenthal is convinced Darwin Nunez will prove his worth this season.

Nunez has struggled for form this term and was hammered after fluffing a matchwinning chance in their draw against Aston Villa.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Rosenthal told The Sun: “If you’re Nunez, you have only one option — to show what you can do when you’re given the chance.

“Liverpool will probably win the league because they have a top striker like Nunez to come off the bench.

“I don’t think it will affect him. This is part and parcel of the game. Anyone, even the biggest striker in the world, can miss.

“This is not the point, though — the point is to see things over a player’s whole career.

“You know, these things will happen every day, any day, anywhere.”