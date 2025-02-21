Tribal Football
Suarez sends support to Liverpool striker Nunez
Ex-Liverpool forward Luis Suarez has backed Darwin Nunez after his fellow Uruguayan missed a glaring chance in their 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Nunez came off the bench and was teed up by Dominik Szoboszlai in the second half but somehow failed to hit the target with an open goal in front of him.

The miss drew criticism from manager Arne Slot, but Suarez has offered support, insisting Nunez has the quality to bounce back.

After the game, Nunez stated on social media that he would "give it my all until the last day I'm here in Liverpool ".

His fellow Uruguayan said: "Of course, GOAL-SCORER, that's how I love you! 

“That's the attitude, always positive. Let's go up!”

