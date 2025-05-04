Cole Palmer 'open' to shock Man United move

Chelsea ace Cole Palmer would reportedly be 'open' to joining Premier League rivals Man United in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Miguel Delaney, the 22-year-old would seriously consider a move to Man United if an offer came in.

Advertisement Advertisement

Palmer’s form has fallen off a cliff after an impressive start to the season, failing to score in his last 18 games across all competitions.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages show, Delaney believes the Manchester born playmaker would join Ruben Amroim’s struggling United.

"So many clubs would want Cole Palmer and Manchester United are one who would, if there was any sort of possibility, they’d seriously go for him.

And I think he would be open to it, but really, there’s no possibility to happen this summer." He said.