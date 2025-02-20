Liverpool striker Nunez makes statement after Villa miss fallout

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has made a statement on social media after his glaring miss in Wednesday night's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Nunez has been heavily criticised for fluffing a chance to win the game for Premier League leaders.

The Uruguay international has posted to X a message for fans after the reaction.

“I wasn't the best three weeks ago, and I'm not the worst now," he stated. "If I fall, I get up. You'll never see me give up.

“I'm going to give it my all until the last day I'm here in Liverpool. Resilience!”

Liverpool go to Manchester City on Sunday.

