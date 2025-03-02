Liverpool hero McManaman: Players making it so easy for Slot

Liverpool hero Steve McManaman is full of praise for the team's senior players this season.

The Reds sit 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and McManaman says the leadership of the senior players has helped manager Arne Slot in his first season in charge.

McManaman told BBC Sport: "Liverpool has such a high level. They hardly need a coach. They know what kind of work they need to do.

"Any player who enters the field will show such results — they are so good at the moment.

"Slot can rely on 15, 16, 17 players. As soon as someone enters the field, the intensity does not stop, it grows and grows again."