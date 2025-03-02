Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Worried Al-Nassr star Ronaldo request denied by Iran FA and Esteghlal
Real Madrid urging Arsenal defender Saliba to be patient
Man Utd boss Amorim willing to oversee sale of FIVE senior players

Liverpool hero McManaman: Players making it so easy for Slot

Paul Vegas
Liverpool hero McManaman: Players making it so easy for Slot
Liverpool hero McManaman: Players making it so easy for SlotAction Plus
Liverpool hero Steve McManaman is full of praise for the team's senior players this season.

The Reds sit 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and McManaman says the leadership of the senior players has helped manager Arne Slot in his first season in charge.

Advertisement
Advertisement

McManaman told BBC Sport: "Liverpool has such a high level. They hardly need a coach. They know what kind of work they need to do.

"Any player who enters the field will show such results — they are so good at the moment.

"Slot can rely on 15, 16, 17 players. As soon as someone enters the field, the intensity does not stop, it grows and grows again." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueMcManaman SteveLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool ace Diaz reveals Premier League record ambition
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Murphy: Slot season can be greatest debut in history
Liverpool boss Slot already planning for PSG clash