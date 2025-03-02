Ex-Liverpool midfielder Murphy: Slot season can be greatest debut in history

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy insists Arne Slot's first season can go down as the greatest seen in the Premier League era.

Murphy wrote for the Daily Mail: "People have been so busy picking over the shortcomings of Manchester City, Arsenal and the rest, that Arne Slot and Liverpool haven't received due recognition for what they have been doing this season.

"At the start of the campaign, a post-Jurgen Klopp hangover was expected. Certainly no one was tipping them to be champions and yet now they’re 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League, the talk has suddenly been about how fortunate Slot has been to have inherited such a great bunch of players!

"That’s why I think this week’s Champions League tie against a resurgent Paris Saint-Germain is so important.

"If Slot can win the domestic title and enjoy success in Europe, it will have to go down as the greatest managerial debut season we’ve ever witnessed, surpassing Jose Mourinho when he burst through Chelsea’s doors as the ‘Special One’ back in 2004.

"I’m sure some readers will raise their eyebrows at a former Liverpool player - and someone who once stood on The Kop - demanding more praise for the club.

"But the statistics don’t lie. Liverpool have lost only four matches all seasons. Two of them — against PSV and Tottenham — didn’t matter because they are still in the Champions League and reached the Carabao Cup Final anyway."