Liverpool ace Diaz reveals Premier League record ambition

Liverpool ace Luis Diaz wants to break a Colombian record in the Premier League.

Diaz aims to become the highest goalscoring Colombian seen by the Premier League.

The winger has 25 goals to date, leaving him behind countrymen Juan Pablo Angel (44), Hugo Rodallega (29) and Hamilton Ricard (31).

Diaz told Liverpool's website: "Now and again, I find out about the stats when people post them on social media. But how nice it is to be getting close to such great fellow Colombian players like Hugo and all the others.

"It's a real pleasure for me to be right there close behind them and I realise that maybe I will catch them at some point.

"You could say that it's another one of those personal targets that I have. I know that things are going well for me and I'm in decent form.

"What I want the most is to keep making history and, first and foremost, that Colombians who come over to England to play really leave their mark. That's key for us all now – to give a positive image of our country, just like they all did.

"Now those of us here are trying to do just that. I'm very happy with that and we hope to continue doing the same things in future."