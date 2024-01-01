Benitez full of praise for Liverpool midfielder Jones after Chelsea performance

Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez was hugely impressed with Curtis Jones this weekend.

The midfielder put in an all-action display for the Anfield club in a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Not only did Jones get a vital goal in the contest, he was influential off the ball and in the defensive phase of the game.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, the former Reds boss said: "We were talking about players, but the reality you see now, when you talk about long balls and second balls, he's going for the second ball. He's holding ball and dribbling past players.

"He showed here quality and character to do what he's doing. Here we can see the same situation, he's close to the second ball, he's going forward, finding the pass and making the run (to win the first penalty). That is sometimes very difficult to run in behind defenders.

"Obviously Chelsea fans will say it's not a penalty, the Liverpool fans will say it's a penalty. He's kicking him and he goes on the floor a little bit late, but you have to accept that. Here again (for Gakpo's goal), the main thing is the timing, he shows composure and the timing to pass the ball in the advantage.

"I like this one especially, I'm always looking for a midfielder that understands what is going on around him. He's watching behind, he can see the space. Liverpool is three on three under pressure and he goes to the wide areas away from the two holding midfielders.

"He finds the space and goes forward, (if) he cannot, he goes backwards and keeps the ball. Again he finds the space and goes both sides of the midfielder. Now you see a change of pace (for his goal), the timing to get into the box and after he finishes with the right foot which is quite difficult.

"Here we see him on the floor tackling, using the body, he's strong and wins a foul for the team. He did a fantastic job."