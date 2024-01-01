Lampard says Chelsea have reached a "turning point" under Maresca

Chelsea have turned a corner under their new head coach Enzo Maresca so far this season.

That is the view of ex-player and manager Frank Lampard, who spoke after their 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

Despite the Blues not getting any points from Anfield, Lampard was impressed with how they played.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Lampard stated: “I think I’ve felt in the last two years I’ve been over at Stamford Bridge to watch games and there’s been a different feeling, transition, fans are used to seeing teams win generally over the last 15, 20 years very regularly, they’re not seeing it (now) so there’s an element of frustration.

“I think now we’re on the turning point of that as a feeling. So I think the support of the club is there, and there’s a positive atmosphere and positive words and an idea that we’re going in this direction. So I think that’s a good thing for him.

“I think in terms of his timing of coming into the job, a little bit of stability, and then he will need time to work, all managers will tell you that but he certainly will need that, so again, it comes to results will be the catalyst for that.”

On Chelsea's performance against Liverpool, Lampard added: “It’s always disappointing when you feel like you probably done some good things in the game and the other team, someone with the quality of Liverpool aren’t at their best, but you don’t come away with anything

“And maybe at the top end of the pitch, the game-changers we’ve seen, particularly Cole Palmer, didn’t really have their moments when you felt that they might do.

“But they’re probably lacking that little bit of an edge at the top end of the pitch really, some good stuff for them there but in the end they’ll go home disappointed because at least you get something when you play like that.”