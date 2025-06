Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros is set to join Ajax this week.

Jaros will follow new Ajax head coach Johnny Heitinga from Liverpool to Amsterdam.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Telegraaf says the keeper will sign with Ajax on a season-long loan.

Jaros is due to undergo a medical in Amsterdam on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The deal is expected to include a permanent option. Jaros is leaving Liverpool as Giorgi Mamardashvili arrives from Valencia.