'I just feel at home here' - Chelsea target Jorrel Hato hints at Ajax stay

Chelsea target Jorrel Hato has insisted he could remain at boyhood club Ajax rather than pursue a move to the Premier League this summer.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Dutch giants this summer, with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool interested.

Hato isn’t pushing for a move, however, saying that he ‘feels at home’ with Ajax, the club he made his debut for at the age of just 16 back in 2023.

Hato told Ajax's website: “The smartest thing is to look at it per season. That’s what I do.

“Of course you want to achieve things in the end: the Champions League, a World Cup and a European Championship. I still have plenty of time. I don’t think I absolutely have to win the Champions League in two years.

“In the Dutch league you have to show how good you are against the big clubs. Ultimately, I have to continue to develop the things I am already good at, so that it becomes top. How do I describe my time at Ajax? Ajax is home for me. I just feel at home here.”