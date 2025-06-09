Liverpool goalkeeper set for reunion with Ajax head coach Heitinga

Ajax manager John Heitinga is set to reunite with Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros who is likely to leave the club this summer.

After a season as third-choice goalkeeper behind Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher, the 23-year-old is set to leave the side in search of minutes on the pitch, especially with Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili and 20-year-old goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia for £1.5M who will challenge his place in the side once more.

The 23-year-old, who has three years remaining on his current deal will see the Pecsi deal as his sign to leave Merseyside as the club continue to bring in new goalkeepers whilst he watches on from the sidelines. According to The Athletic, as a result of the incoming signings, Jaros is expected to be loaned out this summer, with French giants Lille interested.

However, this his loan is reported to be to Eredivisie title favourites Ajax, who are managed by former Liverpool coach John Heitinga who is a big admirer of the Czech international. Jaros made his first Premier League appearance last season, replacing an injured Alisson in the 79th minute of Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and performed well as he kept a clean sheet. However, this is unlikely to happen again next season as he eyes a move to the Netherlands, where he may be more appreciated.