Alisson rejects chance to leave Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has reportedly rejected an offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray as he seeks to play out his contract at the Premier League club.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Alisson, 32, had received a ‘concrete offer’ from the Turkish giants who are set to be very active this transfer window.

The Brazilian has since rejected the opportunity and is keen to play out his contract at Liverpool which expires in the summer of 2027.

Liverpool are set to welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili to the club with the highly rated Georgian set to provide competition for Alisson.

Alisson struggled with injury as Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions last season, making 35 appearances across all competitions.