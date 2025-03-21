Tribal Football
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson suffers concussion after he was forced off for Brazil

Zack Oaten
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was forced off last night in Brazil's game against Colombia as he clashed heads with Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez.

The 32-year-old was forced off in the 78th minute after colliding with Sanchez which left the pair rolling on the ground in pain. Alisson's Liverpool team-mate Luis Diaz had brought the visitors level but Brazil went on to win the game 2-1 thanks to a 99th-minute goal from Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

Brazil’s national team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar spoke after the game about the extent of the injury which will worry Liverpool fans who will be thinking about the Merseyside derby after the international break. 

“Alisson suffered a head injury. He was replaced due to a suspected concussion, so now we will follow the protocol recommended by the CBF. He will undergo the recommended imaging tests. First, we will perform a CT scan, followed by a diffusion MRI. 

"If all the tests are negative and normal, we will then perform a cognitive test, and then we will evaluate the player. If everything is normal, we will conduct a series of observation tests over the next few days to see whether or not he would be able to travel with us and go to Argentina for our next game." 

Alisson joins the likes of Ryan Gravenberch who pulled out of the Netherland's squad and Ibrahima Konate who has picked up a fitness issue in what has been a nightmare week for the club. 

