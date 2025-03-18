Agents offer Liverpool captain Van Dijk to Real Madrid

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Agents offer Liverpool captain Van Dijk to Real MadridAction Plus
Agents have offered Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk to Real Madrid.

OkDiario says his agents have spoken to PSG and held negotiations with the Bayern Munich. They also offered him to  Real Madrid last week.

Real, however, rejected the proposal over concerns regarding the player's age. Van Dijk will turn 34 in July.

This was revealed by Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito: "Van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the last 10 years and has been offered to Real Madrid.

"Real Madrid has said no because it considers him to be out of age. He is in a state of enormous physical form, but is almost 34 years old."

