Liverpool fullback Robertson: Wolves had us and the fans nervous

Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson admitted relief after their 2-1 win against Wolves on Sunday.

The Reds had been 2-0 ahead at halftime before Wolves fought back after Matheus Cunha scored, which had the hosts clinging on at the end.

Robertson later said: "Yeah, we just managed to dig deep.

“Obviously 2-0 at half-time, we know that can be one of the most dangerous results in football. We had to come out and we had to start well – and we didn’t quite do that.

“I think the second half was a slog, maybe playing on Wednesday has taken it out of a few of the lads or whatever. But it was all about trying to use the experience we have got on the pitch, trying to use everything that we’ve got. And I thought we dug deep.

“When they scored, everyone gets nervous. The players get nervous, the crowd get nervous – of course that’s only natural. But it’s a massive win for us and another game down.”