Tribal Football
Most Read
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Man City boss Guardiola delivers Haaland injury update
João Cancelo: His return to Benfica, his relationship with Guardiola and his departure from the national team
12 matches? Real Madrid ace Bellingham facing lengthy ban

Wolves boss Pereira insists Konate should've been sent off

Paul Vegas
Wolves boss Pereira insists Konate should've been sent off
Wolves boss Pereira insists Konate should've been sent offTribalfootball
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira insists Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate should've been sent off during Sunday's defeat.

Konate was booked in the first-half after pulling back Matheus Cunha, though escaped a second yellow minutes later when he did it again.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pereira said afterwards: "I am not the referee but yes for me (it was a red card).

"What I say now will not change anything but in my opinion the second yellow card should be shown."

The Portuguese was also booked for dissent and added: "I don’t know, maybe because I am emotional when I am competing, I am not watching a movie on the sofa. I am there to compete, we must understand the emotional side of the game.

"It was not disrespectful in my opinion, I must have said but I am trying to accept a lot of decisions today. We must play the first half as we played the second half, this is what I want to see in my team - the personality, courage and identity. Wolves woke up at half time."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKonate IbrahimaWolvesLiverpool
Related Articles
Wolves striker Cunha: We must learn from poor first-half at Liverpool
Liverpool boss Slot: We needed Alisson and to fight to defeat Wolves
Wolves midfielder Munetsi: We paid for disappointing first-half at Liverpool