Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold makes clear January exit plans

Trent Alexander-Arnold has ruled out leaving Liverpool in January.

The fullback's contract is running down this season and is a target for Real Madrid.

Speaking with the Athletic, Alexander-Arnold said: "I want to be a Liverpool player this season (at least), that's what I'll say.

“I had a conversation with Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace). I said: 'There is a possibility that I will never win another trophy in my career'.

"But there is a possibility that I will win many, many more. I have entered the prime of my career and I do not want to be the player who won trophies only at a young age."