Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold's scan reveals seriousness of hamstring injury

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold does not have a serious injury to his hamstring.

The defender had to come off during a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League.

However, Alexander-Arnold will not have to face too many weeks on the sidelines.

Scans have shown that he suffered a low grade hamstring injury, per Liverpool Echo.

He will miss the international break and perhaps one or two club games afterward.

But the Reds do have Conor Bradley as understudy for the 26-year-old pass master.

