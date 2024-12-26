Liverpool forward Gakpo: Van Nistelrooy good for me at PSV

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is ready for a reunion with his old boss this week.

The Reds take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Boxing Day, as they look to extend their lead at the top.

While Gakpo is looking forward to the game for that reason, he is also excited about reuniting with current Leicester and ex-PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

"He was the striker coach for me when I was in the first team a little bit and also when I was in the academy," said the forward.

"I learned a lot from him and I’m very grateful for all the lessons. He was also my head coach in the last half-season I was at PSV.

“So very grateful for all the lessons he taught me and it was an honour to get all those teachings from him."