Gakpo makes clear Liverpool commitment

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo says he's happily settled at Anfield.

The Holland international has scored seven goals in his last appearances for the Reds.

“I enjoy every minute I’m here,” the 25-year-old said. “It has been a fantastic two years for myself. A lot of things happened obviously – a lot of good moments, some less good moments but a lot of things that I’ve learned.

“I’m very happy to be here at the club, hopefully for many more years.

"I think now we are in a good place as a team and I’m very happy that I can contribute as well.”