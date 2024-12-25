Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd face deadline to trigger Carreras buy-back option
Barcelona welcome Liverpool interest in Porto ace Nico
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
March? Arsenal chiefs fear worst over Saka injury

Gakpo makes clear Liverpool commitment

Paul Vegas
Gakpo makes clear Liverpool commitment
Gakpo makes clear Liverpool commitmentAction Plus
Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo says he's happily settled at Anfield.

The Holland international has scored seven goals in his last appearances for the Reds.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I enjoy every minute I’m here,” the 25-year-old said. “It has been a fantastic two years for myself. A lot of things happened obviously – a lot of good moments, some less good moments but a lot of things that I’ve learned.

“I’m very happy to be here at the club, hopefully for many more years.

"I think now we are in a good place as a team and I’m very happy that I can contribute as well.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGakpo CodyLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Gakpo urges Salah to ink new Liverpool deal
Barcelona welcome Liverpool interest in Porto ace Nico
Diaz makes fresh Liverpool call amid Barcelona interest