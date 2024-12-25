Gakpo urges Salah to ink new Liverpool deal

Cody Gakpo is urging Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah to sign his new contract.

Gakpo admits he's amazed by the record-breaking exploits of his Reds teammate.

Salah is off contract in June and Gakpo says: “It is special what we are all witnessing.

“The amount of goals he scores but the assists he gives as well, the way he plays the game, how he puts other attacking players or midfielders like myself in a position to score and to be dangerous is from a high level.

“I hope for us and for him that he can continue doing that for a long time. We are very lucky to have him and proud that we can be his team-mate and try to make him better. And he is trying to make us better as well.”