Liverpool formally accept €35M bid for Curtis Jones as he joins Inter Milan

Curtis Jones will sign for Inter Milan this summer after Liverpool agree a €35M deal with the Italian side.

Jones has made 228 appearances for Liverpool since making his debut under Jurgen Klopp in 2019 and during the last campaign he played 49 times in all competitions but only made 18 starts in the Premier League.

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The academy graduate, whose sale will act as pure profit for the Reds, is set to depart in what will be an emotional goodbye for the Liverpool born playmaker who is reportedly keen on making his mark in Italy.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs confirmed on Friday morning that Liverpool had accepted an offer for Jones, ending his 16 year association with the club.

“Liverpool have now formally accepted Inter's €35m written offer for Curtis Jones. Deal includes a 10% sell-on.

“Jones given permission to formalise the move.”

Jones missed Liverpool’s final two pre-season friendlies against Monaco and Como with a hip problem and it looks like the midfielder will join the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson who have already departed this summer.

Liverpool have a 10 per cent interest on any future sale for Jones who is just 25 years old and is yet to enter his prime. The midfielder could go for much more than €35M, handing the club even more profit.

Jones will join England internationals John Stones and Djed Spence who also made the switch to Inter this summer in what is looking like a formidable side.