Curtis Jones price revealed as Inter Milan reportedly agree a fee for Liverpool midfielder

Liverpool's Curtis Jones is set to sign for Inter Milan as the price reportedly agreed is revealed.

Jones looks increasingly likely to leave Liverpool, with Inter Milan pushing hard to sign him for several months now as his game time on Merseyside continues to be reduced.

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The Liverpool academy graduate is reportedly keen on the switch to the Serie A and the Reds have since lowered their demand this month as they try to offload him in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

As per transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Jones, who has just one year left on his contract, is set to leave for small fee that could allow Liverpool to reinvest in other potential deals.

“Inter in direct talks with Liverpool as they look to close a deal for Curtis Jones.

“Package/structure under discussion similar to the €35m that saw Inter sign Djed Spence. Talks heading in a positive direction.”

Liverpool will be cautious about selling Jones in the final year of his contract after Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold all left for free in recent years once their deals ran out.

This then lowers the price Liverpool can demand, revealing why the club are only able to grab a £30M fee for the playmaker who has made more than 200 appearances for Liverpool, contributing 22 goals and 25 assists.

Last season Jones started 18 of his 34 Premier League appearances and he is unlikely to be handed any more game time under new manager Andoni Iraola, pushing him further out of the side.