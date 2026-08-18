Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United line up shock academy sales to balance summer spending

Sources: Man United waiting on Zubimendi news that could open Madrid midfield door

Todd Boehly in talks to SELL Chelsea stake to Clearlake after Behdad Eghbali rift

Man City start Bouaddi talks after Lille accept record breaking fee

Most read on Flashscore News

Neymar becomes first player forced to leave pitch as Serie A trials anti-time wasting rule

Former Manchester United and Portugal star Nani reaches 750 career appearances

Transfer News LIVE: Ipswich make Palacios bid, Newcastle announce Dedic signing

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Van Dijk backs Liverpool's new defenders but warns they need time to settle

Virgil van Dijk celebrates with teammates
Virgil van Dijk celebrates with teammatesReuters / Jason Cairnduff

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said the club's revamped ⁠backline would require some time to click into gear, despite describing new signings ‌Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet as "good players".

Ibrahima Konate ‌and Andy Robertson's departures, as well as ‌Joe Gomez's muscle injury in the club's ‌opening pre-season match, have forced Liverpool to ‌rebuild their defence.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Merseyside club strengthened their options by signing Uruguay international Ronald Araujo on ‌a season-long loan from Barcelona, while ⁠Frenchman Jeremy Jacquet ‌joined the club in the summer after being ​signed in February.

Araujo and Jacquet both featured in a 2-0 friendly victory ​over Italian club Como at Anfield on Sunday, with the latter also scoring a ⁠goal.

Asked how he ​could forge strong partnerships with his new teammates, veteran Van Dijk told reporters: "By playing games. I won't say it's the only ‌way, but games are totally different than training.

"Obviously, Jeremy's English is, I would say, a bit better than Ronald, but at the end of the day, we all pretty good footballers and we can see and smell some moments, how to defend certain situations.

"It's pretty clear that you need ‌to form a connection together and take ​a bit of time. But it's, ‌in my opinion, absolutely normal. But hopefully, we can get that going as quickly as possible."

Liverpool, who finished fifth last season, will start their Premier League season ⁠at Newcastle ⁠United on August ‌23.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpoolRonald AraujoVirgil van DijkJeremy JacquetIbrahima Konate

Related Articles

Van Dijk hints at why Jacquet leads Araujo in Liverpool centre back race

Jacquet scores on debut as Liverpool end preseason with Como win

Liverpool vs Como: Where to watch as Iraola misses out on 5 players for final friendly