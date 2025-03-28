Tribal Football
Most Read
Brother of ex-Juventus star Pogba out of jail and back on pitch with 2-goal blast
Barcelona coach Flick angered by timing of Osasuna clash
Carragher on Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid move: I’m not angry about him going for free
Liverpool and Chelsea join Man United in race to sign €90m rated Juventus star

Liverpool fire early Quansah message to Newcastle

Paul Vegas
Liverpool fire early Quansah message to Newcastle
Liverpool fire early Quansah message to NewcastleAction Plus
Liverpool have shut the door on the sale of Jarell Quansah this summer.

The defender has been linked with Newcastle United this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, The Athletic says Liverpool management are refusing to entertain offers for Quansah.

While he is not regarded as a first-choice for manager Arne Slot, Quansah is still valued very highly inside Liverpool.

Indeed, Reds management see Quansah as a long-term prospect for the club, particularly as he came through the academy.

Mentions
Premier LeagueQuansah JarellLiverpoolNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool set for a clear run at Newcastle striker Isak
Newcastle target Liverpool defender Quansah in huge £30M summer move
Agents for Lyon sensation Fofana namecheck Liverpool and Newcastle as potential destinations