Liverpool fire early Quansah message to Newcastle

Liverpool have shut the door on the sale of Jarell Quansah this summer.

The defender has been linked with Newcastle United this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, The Athletic says Liverpool management are refusing to entertain offers for Quansah.

While he is not regarded as a first-choice for manager Arne Slot, Quansah is still valued very highly inside Liverpool.

Indeed, Reds management see Quansah as a long-term prospect for the club, particularly as he came through the academy.